Kentucky win means Tennessee mayor will be wearing UK Blue to lunch

He used to be known as “The Big Red Machine” when he wrestled as Kane in the WWE, but Glenn Jacobs, current mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, will now have to sport UK blue.

A friendly bet between Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Jacobs developed on Twitter prior to Kentucky’s game Saturday against the Vols. Gorton and Jacobs agreed that the losing mayor had to take the other to lunch in the winning mayor’s city wearing the winning team’s colors.

Following Kentucky’s win, Gorton reminded Jacobs of their agreement, and asked what size jersey she should have ready for him.

Jacob’s response? 3XL.

He also said he was “Looking forward to the rematch on 3/2.”

