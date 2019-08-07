Kentucky woman accused of duct-taping child's arms and eyes

Sara Smith is accused of duct-taping a child's arms and eyes. (Photo: Warren County Regional Jail)
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky woman was arrested after deputies say she duct-taped her youngest child's hands behind his back and over his eyes.

Gray affiliate WBKO reports Sara Smith of Bowling Green is accused of performing the act on a 5-year-old child.

Witnesses told Warren County deputies she taped the child twice last week.

Smith would initially deny taping the 5-year-old, but she later admitted to using the tape in a joking manner.

Deputies arrested Smith and charged her with first-degree criminal abuse.

 
