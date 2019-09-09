Kentucky woman accused of faking cancer for donations receives jail sentence

A Kentucky woman who authorities say faked cancer in order to get thousands in donations will now be spending time in jail.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports Jessica Krecskay was sentenced to 60 days in jail, five years probation and has to repay nearly $15,000 in funds she received from victims.

Kenton County prosecutors accused Krecskay of faking cancer from 2013 to 2017. Some of Krecskay's coworkers organized various fundraisers in order to help her out, even though she didn't have ovarian cancer as she claimed.

One victim said Krecskay used donated money to go to a Disney theme park, saying it would be her last vacation because she only had days to live.