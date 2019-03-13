Kentucky woman accused of sharing pictures of sexually abused boy on social media

A Kentucky woman was arrested after troopers say she sexually abused a 3-year-old boy.

Kentucky State Police say detectives learned of sexual abuse allegations involving the young boy in Livingston County. Troopers learned the boy was being subjected to sexual contact, and the abuse was photographed and shared on social media.

Gray affiliate KFVS reports Megan Harris, 22, of Salem was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on three child sexual abuse charges.

A judge set a $10,000 bond for Harris and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Mar. 21.