Kentucky woman accused of slamming 2-year-old son on concrete

A Kentucky woman was arrested after police say she slammed her 2-year-old son on concrete.

Bowling Green police tell WBKO a woman witnessed a fight between Noelle Gray and another man. Gray was holding her son during the fight before slamming him on the concrete and running away.

The boy suffered injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt University Children's Hospital in Nashville for treatment.

Gray is charged with wanton endangerment, assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.