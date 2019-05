Troopers have arrested a Kentucky woman after detectives say she sexually abused a child under 16.

Kentucky State Police arrested Eva McHenry, 40, of Millwood after troopers say she had images of child exploitation on one of her electronic devices.

McHenry is accused of sodomizing the child and promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.

The case remains under investigation. McHenry could face more than 100 years in prison.