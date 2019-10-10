Kentucky woman accused of trying to sell her own child to a family member

Crystal Forrest-Smiley is accused of promoting human trafficking of a child under 18. (Ohio County Detention Center)
Updated: Thu 10:42 AM, Oct 10, 2019

HARTFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky woman is behind bars after authorities say she tried to sell her own child.

Gray affiliate WBKO reports Crystal Forrest-Smiley of Hartford was arrested as a result of a month-long human trafficking investigation.

Troopers say social services notified them that Forrest-Smiley was trying to sell her child to a family member. She was charged with sell or purchase a child for adoption and promoting human trafficking of a child under 18.

Forrest-Smiley was placed in the Ohio County Detention Center where she is being held on a $25,000 bond.

 
