Kentucky woman accused of trying to sell her own child to a family member

A Kentucky woman is behind bars after authorities say she tried to sell her own child.

Gray affiliate WBKO reports Crystal Forrest-Smiley of Hartford was arrested as a result of a month-long human trafficking investigation.

Troopers say social services notified them that Forrest-Smiley was trying to sell her child to a family member. She was charged with sell or purchase a child for adoption and promoting human trafficking of a child under 18.

Forrest-Smiley was placed in the Ohio County Detention Center where she is being held on a $25,000 bond.