Kentucky woman arrested after confronting officers while holding scissors

A Bowling Green woman faces a menacing charge after reportedly approaching officers and threatening them while holding a pair of scissors.

Sister-station WBKO reports it happened Thursday around midnight while Bowling Green police were investigating an incident along Payne Street.

An arrest citation states the woman, later identified as 48-year-old Courtney Cooke confronted the officers while holding the scissors and told them, “I’m very angry.”

One officer pulled his service weapon and began issuing commands to Cooke, who was detained shortly thereafter.

She was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

