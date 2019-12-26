Kentucky woman arrested after dog dragged by car

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a woman has been arrested after she was accused of dragging a dog behind a car.
Paducah Police tells news outlets that Jennifer Morris, 60, faces charges of second-degree cruelty to animals and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Police say dispatchers received 911 calls on Monday that a dog was being dragged on a leash behind a car near Paducah Tilghman High School.
The car eventually pulled into a fast-food restaurant parking lot where she tied the leash to a signpost.
Witnesses told police they tried to stop Morris, but were unable to get her attention.
Morris told police she was in an argument with a passenger.
The dog had serious injuries. It was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.