Kentucky woman charged with DUI after vehicle slams in to Confederate general statue

A Kentucky woman is charged with DUI after police say she crashed her vehicle into the statue of a Confederate general Wednesday night.

Gray affiliate KFVS reports Chelsea Ball was arrested after Paducah police officers responded to a crash at Lang Park.

Officers say Ball's vehicle was found off the road next to the statue of General Lloyd Tilghman. They determined Ball's vehicle left the road, traveled across the grass of the park, hit a trash can and the base of the statue.

Police say Ball admitted to drinking alcohol. She was taken to a hospital and then booked into jail on DUI and criminal mischief charges.

Tilghman, who lived in Paducah, served in the U.S. Army before joining the Confederacy. He died in battle in 1863.