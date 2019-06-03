Kentucky woman charged with DUI twice in one day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky woman was arrested for DUI twice on the same day.
Tiffany Henderson was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail around 5:45 a.m. Sunday. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
WBKO reports Henderson was released shortly after noon.
Sheriff Brett Hightower said Henderson was later arrested again following reports of a reckless driver.
Henderson was booked into jail a second time around 9:15 p.m.
Her latest charges include operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault and wanton endangerment.