Kentucky woman charged with DUI twice in one day

A Kentucky woman was arrested for DUI twice on the same day.

Tiffany Henderson was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail around 5:45 a.m. Sunday. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

WBKO reports Henderson was released shortly after noon.

Sheriff Brett Hightower said Henderson was later arrested again following reports of a reckless driver.

Henderson was booked into jail a second time around 9:15 p.m.

Her latest charges include operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault and wanton endangerment.

