Kentucky woman missing in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Police in the U.S. Virgin Islands are searching for a missing Kentucky woman.

Lucy Schuhmann, 48, has been missing since Thursday.

Officials say she was supposed to check out of her Coral Bay rental unit on St. John but didn't.

They say the Jeep she rented was gone. It was later found at Salt Pond Bay with all of her things inside.

Officials did find her day pack, but it didn't have much information.

Weather in the area is likely to deteriorate as early as Monday afternoon as Tropical Storm Karen approaches.

