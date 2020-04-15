Kentucky woman recovers from COVID-19 at 103 years old

A Hopkins County woman has survived COVID-19 at the age of 103.

"I was so sick, I thought I was going to die,” says survivor Virginia Harris. “But the good Lord took care of me, everybody was praying for me, and it just wasn't my time."

Harris was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-March.

"It's just heart-wrenching,” says her daughter, Jayne Harris. “To know she was going to be in there and do this on her own."

Virginia suffered through an aggressive fever and nausea, though her family says there were no signs of respiratory issues, so Coronavirus seemed to be out of the question.

"We got the results back about five days later and they were positive,” says Virginia’s grandson, Adam Harris. “We were very, very, distraught, upset."

Christine Peyton, Virginia’s granddaughter, says her grandmother the backbone of their family - a ‘Mamaw’ to three grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

"She makes everyone in the room feel like they're the only person, you know. That they're the most important person in the world," she says.

Some would say Virginia's love for her family and her faith helped her fight through.

"My temperature was high, and my blood pressure was low and they couldn't get it fixed," says Virginia.

But she gives credit to many.

"But, they worked with me and worked with me until they finally put me on the IV. And I've made it. It took me a while to make it. But I did the best I could," Virginia says.

Meanwhile, Virginia's family is more hopeful than ever before.

"If she could get through it at 103, you would feel most people can get through it if they took care of themselves and did what they're supposed to do," says Doug Harris, Virginia’s son.

Christine Peyton says, "I'm just going to be so glad when I get to hug her again."

