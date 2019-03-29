Kentucky woman with warrants likes police's ‘wanted’ post on Facebook

A woman with several active warrants out for her arrest just couldn't stay away from social media.

According to a post on the Hodgenville Police Department’s Facebook page, Bonnie Wheeler has four warrants out because she’s allegedly been passing bad checks. And since she liked the post, investigators have renewed their case against her.

“Had she not liked her photo, we would not have known to look and find her new warrants,” the police department wrote in the post.

WAVE 3 reports there’s another Facebook post from 2015 indicating Wheeler was served with 43 active warrants.