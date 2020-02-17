Kentucky women rise to No. 14 in AP Top 25

Following Sunday's upset win over No. 6 Mississippi State, Kentucky checks in at No. 14 in the new AP Top 25.

The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 73-62 at Memorial Coliseum to record its first Top 10 win since 2017.

Kentucky (19-5, 8-4) visits Ole Miss on Thursday before hosting No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday at 2:00.

1) South Carolina

2) Baylor

3) Oregon

4) Stanford

5) Louisville

6) UConn

7) Maryland

8) UCLA

9) Mississippi State

10) N.C. State

11) Arizona

12) DePaul

13) Gonzaga

14) Kentucky

15) Oregon State

16) Texas A&M

17) Florida State

18) Northwestern

19) Iowa

20) South Dakota

21) Arizona State

22) Arkansas

23) Missouri State

24) Indiana

25) Princeton