Kentucky women rise to No. 14 in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Following Sunday's upset win over No. 6 Mississippi State, Kentucky checks in at No. 14 in the new AP Top 25.
The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 73-62 at Memorial Coliseum to record its first Top 10 win since 2017.
Kentucky (19-5, 8-4) visits Ole Miss on Thursday before hosting No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday at 2:00.
1) South Carolina
2) Baylor
3) Oregon
4) Stanford
5) Louisville
6) UConn
7) Maryland
8) UCLA
9) Mississippi State
10) N.C. State
11) Arizona
12) DePaul
13) Gonzaga
14) Kentucky
15) Oregon State
16) Texas A&M
17) Florida State
18) Northwestern
19) Iowa
20) South Dakota
21) Arizona State
22) Arkansas
23) Missouri State
24) Indiana
25) Princeton