Kentucky woodworker giving back with his handcrafted compassion bow ties

Small businesses across Kentucky have had to re-think their business models in the wake of COVID-19.

One Oldham County woodworking business is looking to more online sales in the future, but right now, part of its plan is to give back, and yesterday they got a shout out from the state's top doctor for their efforts.

The pieces crafted at Magnolia Woodwork in Crestwood, Ky., aren't just made; they are made to be pieces of art.

"I've been woodworking now for probably 15 years or so as a hobby," said Ryan Roling, Founder of Magnolia Woodwork.

Owner Ryan Roling jokes he turned his hobby into a business four years ago after his wife ran out of projects for him.

He now focuses on custom furniture, but these bow ties are a new fashionable addition.

"We were hoping with Derby and Easter and all of the spring festivities that they would really hit it off," said Terrianne Tremayne, Chief Stylist.

Before Roling could really introduce these wooden bow ties to the world, COVID-19 hit.

Roling was looking for a way he could give back, and on a whim, they sent a bow tie to the state's top doctor.

"It was an honor to get that to him, and even more exciting, he wore it on TV," said Tremayne.

To wear it was one thing, but Magnolia Woodwork never expected a shout out in the middle of Governor Beshear's daily updates.

"This bow tie was provided by Magnolia Woodwork in Crestwood, Ky.," said Dr. Steven Stack.

Roling says these ties are meant to honor those Kentuckians we have lost to COVID-19.

"We have created the compassion ties specifically for the Team Kentucky Fund, it's a green fabric paired with a walnut hardwood," said Roling.

For every one of the compassion ties sold and shipped out, a portion of the proceeds will be donated directly to the Team Kentucky fund.

"We feel very fortunate in the fact that we as a business are going to survive this crisis, it was the least we could do to give back to Kentucky," said Roling.

Roling says they have seen a really good response after that mention Wednesday by Dr. Stack.

You can find the bow ties through Walnut Grove Style.