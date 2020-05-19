Kentucky working to test everyone for COVID-19 at nursing home facilities

Kentucky's long-term care facilities house the most vulnerable people to COVID-19.

Right now, more than half of the state's cases are being reported in nursing homes and the state health commissioner says they're working to test everyone in all nursing home facilities.

We just got numbers in from Signature HealthCARE in Clark County, they say 13 of their residents and 5 staff members at Fountain Circle have the virus.

if we look at a map of the state, you're going to see the most cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes in Jefferson County:

Butler and Graves are the other two counties with more than 100 coronavirus cases at long-term care facilities. Statewide, we're looking at more than a thousand residents and more than 400 staff with coronavirus.

200 people have died.

We are expecting these numbers to grow as health leaders complete testing in nursing homes throughout the state. Knowing who has coronavirus and then isolating that resident or staff member is key to keeping the virus from spreading.