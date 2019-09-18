Kentucky zoo seeking suggestions for elephant calf name

The Louisville Zoo welcomed an African elephant calf at the Kentucky facility six weeks ago, but he still needs a name.

The zoo is holding a contest and is seeking name suggestions for the male elephant through Sept. 29. Elephant zookeepers will choose the finalists, and voting will be held online and at the zoo for a donation. Proceeds from the contest will support the zoo.

The winner will be announced the week of Oct. 21, and the person who submitted the winning name and finalists will receive prize baskets.

The calf was born Aug. 2 to 33-year-old Mikki. Mikki and the calf are on exhibit daily 10 a.m. to noon, subject to change. Daily updates for elephant viewing are posted online.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)