Kentucky zoo set to reopen after sinkhole forced it to close

The Louisville Zoo in Kentucky is set to reopen after a sinkhole opened up and ate a patch of land about as wide as a football field.

News outlets report the zoo is set to open Friday. The sinkhole opened last week and was estimated to be about 50 yards by 85 yards (45 meters by 75 meters) and about 50 feet (15 meters) deep in some spots.

Officials said Thursday that the sinkhole's cause still is unclear. Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd has said no people or animals were reported injured and no buildings damaged.

She says the zoo has secured the site and is now focusing on repairs. Fencing will be installed about 40 feet from the sinkhole and stay in place until officials devise a more permanent solution.

