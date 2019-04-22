Kentucky's Nick Richards entering the NBA Draft to explore options

Kentucky's Nick Richards has announced he will enter the NBA Draft with the possibility of returning to the Wildcats.

Richards tweeted he "wanted to live out a lifelong dream of playing in the NBA," but he also said he would be "more than excited to suit up in front of the best fans in the country again next season."

The sophomore forward has until May 29 to withdraw his name from the draft.

Richards led Kentucky in blocks with 47 and averaged four points and 3.3 rebounds per game.