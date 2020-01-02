Kentucky's constitutional officers to be sworn-in Monday

The constitutional officers of Kentucky will be sworn-in Monday at the Capitol Rotunda.

Michael Adams will officially become secretary of state.

Daniel Cameron will be sworn-in to begin his term as attorney general. Governor Andy Beshear appointed Cameron to serve the remainder of his term.

Mike Harmon will retake the oath for his second term as state auditor.

Allison Ball will also officially begin her second term as state treasurer.

Ryan Quarles will be sworn-in for his second term as commissioner of agriculture.

The ceremony will take place Monday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda.