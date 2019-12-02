Kentucky's flu levels are up to 'regional'

Flu season continues across the country, and Kentucky's flu activity level has increased.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports the state's flu level is regional.

The department reported 275 new flu cases between Nov. 17-23. Four of those cases were in Lexington.

Every region of Kentucky had at least one confirmed flu case in that timespan.

Nurses at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department say the numbers they're seeing are average.

Flu season peaks in February, but people are still encouraged to get a flu shot.

“If you get the flu shot, you could be experiencing fewer symptoms even if it doesn’t cover that particular strain,” said Kimberly Harris, a nurse at the health department.

It's also important to wash your hands with warm water, especially under jewelry, to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, minimize your time in crowds and call your doctor's office ahead of time if you're worried about getting other people sick.

