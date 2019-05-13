Kentucky's organ donor program reaches new milestone

Kentucky's Trust for Life program has reached a new milestone. Two million people are registered as organ and tissue donors.

"Reaching the two million [mark] is just amazing," said Melissa Cardwell, President of the Trust for Life program. "To know that there's somebody out there that's willing to give, put their name on the registry, to offer that life-saving gift."

It comes after Senate Bill 77 passed this year expanding the state's online donor registry.

Mike Lutz attended Monday's big announcement. He received a liver transplant.

Lutz says he's grateful for the donor who saved his life and gave him more time to spend with his family.

He's also encouraging people to become a donor.

"The organs and tissue and cornea all can be used to help people continue to live," Lutz said. "Think it through, tell your family that this is your desire and you will help many many people."

In 26 years, Trust for Life has collected more than $9 million from Kentucky drivers to help expand their education and public relations campaigns.

Click here for more information on the Trust for Life program.