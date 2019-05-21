A voter's guide to Tuesday's primary election in Kentucky

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday in Kentucky's primary election.

Polls across Kentucky are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time.

Several statewide races are on the ballot Tuesday, including the governor's race. The incumbent, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, is facing three GOP challengers, including state Rep. Robert Goforth.

There are also four Democrats hoping to advance to November's general election. They include Attorney General Andy Beshear, former state auditor Adam Edelen, and state Rep. Rocky Adkins.

Other races on Tuesday's ballot include contested primaries for attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, and agriculture commissioner.

A sample ballot can be viewed at GoVoteKy.com. There you can also find your polling place and review your registration.

Before heading to the polls, be sure you have sufficient identification. To vote in Kentucky, you must either be known by a precinct officer or produce a driver's license, social security card, credit card, or other forms of identification that contains both a picture and signature in order to cast a ballot.

Tune into WKYT from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday for special election coverage as results roll in.

