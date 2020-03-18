Kentucky's teachers adjust to working from home

People across the country are still working to earn a living while trying to maintain social distancing.

Schools across Kentucky are closed for the COVID-19 outbreak and many teachers are now adjusting to working from home.

"We are in uncharted waters," said Amy Richmond. "This is something that none of us could have been 100-percent prepared for."

Richmond is a teacher at West Jessamine Middle School.

She says she's lucky to work in a district familiar with non-traditional instruction, or NTI, days, but she'd rather be in the classroom.

"I want to be with my students, especially for those who consider school to be their 'safe place,'" Richmond said.

Richmond says the district is making a conscious effort to remain a reliable resource for these kids.

Tuesday alone, they served more than a thousand meals to students who depend on schools for food.

Of course, feeding young minds is still a top priority as well.

"Our number one goal is making sure that students and staff are safe and that they are at home and staying healthy," Richmond said. "Beyond that we want students to also be continuing their education and be getting those valuable lessons just like they would in the classroom."

While the outbreak itself was unexpected, Richmond says the biggest surprise in all of this has been how positive and support people are being in the community.

Richmond says her co-workers are still in touch, encouraging one another and brainstorming creative ways to get through this unconventional school year.