Kentucky's three-point success differs at home vs. road

It's been an interesting season for Kentucky in terms of shooting the three. In SEC road games, the Wildcats are shooting 43 percent, but in SEC home games, they are shooting just over 24 percent.

Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (0) shoots while defended by Mississippi State's Abdul Ado (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Kentucky won 80-72. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Since the three point line was adopted in 1986, this is the lowest percentage they've ever shot at home and the highest percentage they've ever shot on the road in the SEC. There has been talk that some of UK's players explain their woes to not practicing at Rupp Arena, but assistant coach Tony Barbee is not having any of that.

"I was a shooter and when I hear those arguments from our guys, those are the arguments of non-shooters," said Barbee. "Everywhere is a different ball. Nike ball here, Under Armour ball here, Adidas ball here. Wilson ball there. Nets might be different. Tighter, looser the rims a different color orange. You can either shoot the ball or you can't. Doesn't matter the background."

Even with their three-point problems at home, it does not seem to be impacting Kentucky. The Cats shot 2-22 from three on Saturday in a victory against Ole Miss to improve to 14-1 at home.

Barbee added to his comments on why Kentucky doesn't practice at Rupp Arena.

“I don’t think it matters. When you look at Cal’s win-loss record over the course of 10 years, it’s hard to argue about the success in that arena," said Barbee. "The rims are 10 foot, the court’s the same length and the basketball has the same amount of air in it. No matter the background, you gotta be able to get results at the end of the day. We’re getting them on the road, we gotta figure out how to get them at home."

No. 10 Kentucky plays LSU in Baton Rouge Tuesday at 9 PM.