Key Assets offering telehealth therapy

Key Assets Kentucky is offering telehealth services to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mental Health Expert Jennifer Hall says tensions are high right now, on top of the day-to-day worries everyone has.

"It just takes over your life or or maybe you even worsen some of your chronic health conditions even get worse because of that," Hall said. "Or an increase in the use of tobacco, alcohol, or drugs. "That's probably when you need to reach out for help."

If you are interested in telehealth mental health services, you can go to Key Assets website. You can also give them a call at 859-286-5744.