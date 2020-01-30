Key Kentucky lawmaker previews criminal justice bills

A House committee chairman says Kentucky lawmakers will grapple with a criminal justice system he says is “out of kilter."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jason Petrie said Wednesday that bills to be considered will likely deal with the bail system, persistent felony offender status, felony thresholds for theft offenses, and probation.

The upcoming discussions come amid surging incarceration rates in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear points to rising prison costs as a growing burden on the state budget, sapping money for education and health care.

He has urged lawmakers to take up criminal-justice reform.