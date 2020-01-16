Key Kentucky lawmaker suggests creating pardons commission

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, calls the Senate to order during he opening day of the Ky. State Legislature in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - After a much-criticized flurry of last-minute pardons by ex-Gov. Matt Bevin, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers is predicting that lawmakers will try to modify the pardon process.

The process has drawn intense scrutiny since Bevin issued hundreds of pardons between his electoral defeat last November and his final day in office on Dec. 9.  

Stivers on Wednesday suggested creating a pardons commission to review cases and make recommendations to the governor.

Several of Bevin's pardons stirred outrage from victims or their families, prosecutors and lawmakers.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, has asked the FBI to investigate.

 
