Kahlil Whitney to transfer from UK

Kahlil Whitney will transfer from the University of Kentucky.

The UK freshmen announced the decision in a tweet.

Whitney said playing at UK was a dream of his, but his time in the blue and white has not gone as he'd hoped.

"I've worked extremely hard over the past several years to become an elite player, and now, as unconventional as it may seem, I must continue to do what I know is best for my future," Whitney wrote.

Whitney played in 18 games for the Wildcats this season, averaging about 13 minutes per game.

He scored 60 points in those games. Whitney's best performance came against Eastern Kentucky where he scores 11 points.

The freshman thanked the coaching staff, teammates and the Big Blue Nation for their support.

He did not say where he would transfer to.

Whitney was a five-star recruit heading into college and a McDonald's All-American.

He is a Chicago native.