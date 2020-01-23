Kidnapping tip leads to Lexington chase, arrest

Lexington police arrested a man Wednesday following a tip about a child held against her will.

Shannon Lairson (FCDC)

Police said someone at Motel 6 on Newtown Court reported a juvenile was being abused in one of the motel rooms.

Police responded to the motel and saw a Toyota Avalon and attempted to stop it "in reference to a possible kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a female juvenile," according to police.

The driver, later identified as Shannon Lairson, 36, of Nicholasville, failed to stop for responding officers.

Lairson's arrest citation says he "proceeded at a high rate of speed from Newtown Pike onto I-75 South, then inbound on North Broadway and through downtown Lexington."

Officers said Lairson narrowly missed several vehicles and almost caused several accidents.

"The listed subject got stuck in traffic at West Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way and fled on foot through heavy traffic at West Main Street and Olive Lewis Way," according to the citation.

Lairson was eventually arrested. He is charged with two counts of fleeing or evading police, possessing drug paraphernalia, and wanton endangerment.

