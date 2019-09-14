Kids take to the skies at Aviation Day in Frankfort

Sunshine and clear skies set the stage for the 9th annual Aviation Day held at the Capital City Airport in Frankfort.

Aviation Day aims to educate the public on flying and airport operations. (Photo: WKYT/Megan James)

The day aims to teach the community more about flying and airport operations.

"We open our doors, we allow the community to come in to see what we do every day,” says Scott Shannon, Assistant Director of the airport. “We want to showcase the airport, aviation, but also we have a lot of first responders. We have the police department, we have the fire department."

Allowing the public to learn about aviation is meaningful to Scott. He even has first-hand experience.

"It means a lot to me personally because I spent 24 years in the Army National Guard and in the Army and was a pilot."

Pilots today helped children have their own first-hand experience with airplanes.

Kids were able to experience the excitement of a plane ride and get a bird’s eye view of the Bluegrass.

For some, it was their first time in the sky.

"It is awesome to see the smiles on the faces of the kids when they get off of their first airplane ride. So, we do it for the community because we want them to get to see what goes on at an airport."