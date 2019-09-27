Kings Island announces closing of Vortex roller coaster

King's Island has announced it will close down its Vortex roller coaster at the end of the fall season.

The Vortex opened in 1987 as the tallest full circuit roller coaster with the highest drop in the world. It was also the first roller coaster in the world with six inversions.

Kings Island officials said Vortex has simply reached the end of its service life. They said coasters like Vortex typically last 25-30 years. Vortex is currently on its 33rd season.

Final rides on Vortex begin this weekend at Kings Islands' Halloween Haunt. Gold and Platinum season passholders will be given the opportunity for exclusive early rides on Vortex before the park opens.

Vortex will close for good the final day of the fall season, Friday, Oct. 27.