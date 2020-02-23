King’s Island begins tests on newest roller coaster ‘Orion’

MASON, Ohio (WKYT) – Thrillseekers will be able to get their fill of twists and turns next summer at Kings Island.

Newly released video from the amusement park shows the first test run for their latest roller coaster ‘Orion’

‘Orion’ is one of only seven giga-coasters in the world, meaning it has a height or drop of 300-399 feet. The coaster hits a top speed of 91 mph. It will be the park’s tallest and fastest roller coaster.

‘Orion’ debuts to the public on April 11 when Kings Island opens for the 2020 season.

 
