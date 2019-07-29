Kings Island offers free admission for teachers, first responders, healthcare workers

Kings Island is offering professionals in several fields free admission during certain days in August.

The amusement park northeast of Cincinnati will first offer free admission for Teacher Appreciation Weekend from Aug. 2-4. Teachers, faculty and staff can get free admission with a valid school employee ID or a valid teaching license with a photo ID.

Fire, police and safety personnel can receive free admission from Aug. 9-11 for First Responders Days. A valid photo ID is required, and fire and police badges or ID cards will only be accepted with a photo ID to accompany it. The promotion is available for firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, hand writing examiners, intelligence analysts and investigative assistants.

Healthcare professionals can get free admission from Aug. 16-18 with a valid healthcare ID card. Those who qualify include surgeons, physicians, therapists, nurses, certified nursing assistants, pharmacists, optometrists, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, dietitians and nutritionists, speech-language pathologists, family practitioners, phlebotomists, veterinary technologists, cardiovascular technologists, anesthesiologists, chiropractors, psychiatrists, obstetricians, pediatricians, nurse’s aides, medical aides and more.

Family and friends are eligible for discount tickets.