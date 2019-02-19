Kings Island offers new dorm-style housing option for employees

Most of us have probably dreamed about living at an amusement park, but now some Lexington residents may get the chance.

Kings Island is offering potential employees a new dormitory housing option that will allow them to live right at the park.

The 364-acre theme park north of Cincinnati is finishing up construction on its new “One Team Village” that will be able to house 400 employees who want to work at the park for $65 per week.

Kings Island is seeking associates for positions in rides, food and beverage, admissions, entertainment, etc.

Those interested in the new dorms must be at least 18 years old. Priority is being given to those who currently live 25 miles or more away from Kings Island, like Lexington residents.

You can apply here.

