Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department gets more than $50K grant for new equipment

A more than $50,000 grant helped buy life-saving equipment for a Central Kentucky volunteer fire department, and it’s just one of several alternative options that the department relies on to operate.

The Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department is a crew of about 45 active members who respond to an average of 120 calls each year.

"Receiving new up-to-date equipment can come few and far between," Captain Zach Basar said.

It’s especially true for rural volunteer fire departments like Kirksville.

And they do it on a tight budget, which can mean their own safety suffers as they're looking out for the safety of their community.

"We were operating on air packs that were probably 20 years old,” Basar said. “The life span of those is roughly 15 years."

That's where grants like the Gary Sinise Foundation’s First Responders Outreach Program come to the rescue, supplying eight new air packs and face masks for the firefighters to breathe clean air while they're battling a blaze.

That more than $53,000 grant follows another nearly $20,000 grant that allowed the department to replace its entire fleet of fire hose.

"It's imperative that we go out and find other alternative methods for improving equipment that will provide us with the resources that we need," Fire Chief Logan King said.

Both grants nearly tripled the department's annual budget, and have their backs as the firefighters watch everyone else's.

"Having brand new equipment does alleviate the fear for a lot of our firefighters that there might be a mechanical failure during a critical situation," Basar said.

King said this is the most grant money the Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department has received in just one year.