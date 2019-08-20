Kittens hurt from improper hazardous materials disposal in north Alabama

A mother cat and her four kittens became collateral damage when someone dumped oil-based paint and lacquer thinner down a storm drain.

“One of them we never found, we don’t know what happened to it. And one of them passed away within 48 hours of our trying to rescue them,” said Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Executive Coordinator Lynne Hart.

The mother and two kittens that survived were burned by the chemicals.

Hart says something needs to be done to avoid a heart-breaking situation like this from happening again.

“Right now, anyone in Limestone County has nowhere to properly dispose of household hazardous waste,” Hart says.

Hart says she's calling on the people of Limestone County and city leaders who serve Athens to help make a change.

“A lot of times we’re just interested in making it go away. It is burned, or buried, or poured down a sink drain. You don’t see it anymore, but that doesn’t mean that’s gone away. It’s gone somewhere,” Hart explained.

Right now, you have to dump hazardous materials in the county where you live. However, there’s not a dumping site in Limestone County.

Hart says folks are mixing hazardous items like car fluids, fertilizers and paint in with their regular trash.

“We should be doing something for our residents. There must be some way to fund it through our utility bill or tipping fees or something because this is important,” Hart continued.

The KALB coordinator says she’s bringing this to the Athens City Council on Monday.

