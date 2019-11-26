Kiwanis Club of Lexington shares Thanksgiving meal with students

More than 250 students at Harrison Elementary School in Lexington got an early Thanksgiving meal on Tuesday.

This is the Kiwanis Club of Lexington's 24th year serving the dinner to students at Harrison Elementary School. (WKYT)

The Kiwanis Club of Lexington brought all of the fixin's to serve the students.

Principal Tammie Franks says for a lot of her students this will be the only traditional Thanksgiving meal they get.

“We have a large population of our students who are homeless and they may not get a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner," said Franks. "It’s special this time of year to have a real dinner with family and so for many of our students this will be that opportunity for them.”

Members of the Key Club at Henry Clay helped served the meal to the students.

