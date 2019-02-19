Knight Foundation doubling spending to boost local news

The struggling local news industry is getting a boost.

The Knight Foundation said Tuesday it will invest $300 million in local journalism over the next five years, doubling its existing commitment. It wants to use the money primarily to seed programs serving an industry that has been decimated by layoffs and newspaper closures over the last 15 years.

Knight said it hopes its donation will encourage other philanthropists to look into the problem.

Among its recipients is the PBS program "Frontline," which is using its money to hire local reporters on specific topics.

