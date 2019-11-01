Knott County car dealership owner beaten with gun; reward offered for information

A Knott County business owner is recovering after he was reportedly pistol-whipped at a car dealership.

According to sister station WYMT, the victim, James Combs, says he suffered a black eye along with bruises on his arms in the attack.

Officers say Combs was working at his dealership when someone came in, hit him with a gun, and then drove off when Combs fought back.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask at the time of the attack.

Combs says he’s now keeping a close eye on every car that comes into his lot.

“Once he hit me in the face with the pistol and knocked me to the ground, and beating on me with the pistol until I got rolled over to get ahold of him, and I pulled him down to me to see what he looked like, but I couldn’t – other than his nose and his mustache,” says Combs.

State police are investigating the attack. The family is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips and information can be submitted to Kentucky State Police.

