The Knox County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a stolen truck.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the Blevins Septic Tank Cleaning truck was stolen. It was reportedly last seen in the Barbourville area around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Sheriff says the truck is white with red letters.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the truck is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 546-3181 or (606) 546-3510.