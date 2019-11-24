Knox Co. Sheriff searching for missing 14-year-old

The Knox County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing Barbourville teen.

The Sheriff says 14-year-old Jacob Boyd told his foster mother he was going out to play basketball at Central Elementary School around 2 p.m. Saturday. He has not been seen since.

Jacob is described as 5’10” tall, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with gray specks, a red shirt with flames underneath, black jeans with holes in them, and black Converse high-top shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jacob Boyd is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at (606) 546-3181.

