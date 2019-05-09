Knox Co. man charged with human trafficking pleads guilty to two counts

A Kentucky man charged with kidnapping faced a judge today, but not on kidnapping charges.

Carl Hickman is one of three people accused of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl Knox County girl and driving her to Cincinnati in the back of a U-Haul back in April.

WKRC reports that Hickman entered a guilty plea to drug charges related to that incident, and will serve 180 days in jail before being sent back to Knox County to answer to multiple other charges, including kidnapping and human trafficking.

The two other people charged in the case, Tiffany Cheek and Michael Nason have already been arraigned on those charges, and are being held in Knox County.

Sheriff’s deputies say Cheek lured the girl from her home "under false pretenses of being her guardian."

Nason is accused of engaging in sexual activity with the juvenile while she was locked in the back of the truck.

That 16-year-old girl is now back at home with her family. She was rescued after a witness alerted police that they saw the girl was being held in the back of the truck.

