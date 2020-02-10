Knox County EMA urging people to prepare for worst with latest round of rain

Last week, the Cumberland River in Barbourville reached flood stage.

Knox County emergency management officials tell us they have had to do over thirty rescues with the flooding from the past week. (WKYT)

Since then, it has gone back down, but with the ground fully saturated, and even more rain coming down, flooding is going to be a concern once again.

As more rain continues to pound Knox County, EMA officials are urging people to prepare for the worst.

"What we want the public to know is please, please stay out of the water and if you anticipate the water getting up around your house this week to get out and make other arrangements," said Todd Owens, Knox Co. emergency management director. "Stay with friends, family."

The Knox County Health Department is also accepting donations to help flood victims until 3 p.m. Monday.

If you'd like to help, emergency management officials say they're accepting donations of bleach, detergent, rubber gloves, paper towels, trash bags, and cleaning supplies.