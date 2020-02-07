Knox County Emergency Management flooded with calls for water rescues

The latest rounds of flurries are adding to a bigger problem in southern Kentucky. River levels have continued to rise, keeping area first responders, like those in Knox County, busy with water rescues.

"This is one of our busiest we've ever had,” Director Todd Owens said. “It's probably going to be one of our biggest floods since 1977."

Knox County Emergency Management has been flooded with phone calls, and many of those would be nearly impossible to respond to without their fleet of boats.

In only two days, officials said they rescued thirty people and five dogs from flooded areas throughout the county.

"Sometimes floodwaters rise very fast,” Owens said. “One gentleman woke up in the middle of the night and put his feet on the floor to a wet floor."

Road closed signs could be found throughout the county. While some of the lucky people are able to find another way home, it's the houses surrounded by water that require boats to get out.

Dustin Shoopman is one of the lucky ones in town. He's able to take a longer route home, but even he said this is the worst he can remember.

"Especially right around the flood gate areas and small country roads, it's getting really bad," Shoopman said.

"What we want the public to know is to stay out of the water,” Owens said. “Stay as safe as you can, and definitely don't drive through the water."

Owens said once the river crests and levels start dropping, the roads tend to drain nearly as quickly as they flooded.

But, in the meantime, they're just trying to keep their heads above water.