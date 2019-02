The Knox County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing Flat Lick woman.

According to the Sheriff, 44-year-old Shannon Harkins Wombles has been missing since Dec. 28, 2018. Her abandoned car was found on Jan. 8.

She was reportedly last seen at her home on Evergreen Road.

Wombles is described as 5’2” tall, and 119 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at (606) 546-3181.