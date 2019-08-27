Knox County authorities arrest serial burglary suspect

Knox County deputies say a serial burglar is now behind bars.

Deputies arrested Michael Felix shortly after they received a complaint Monday about a suspicious man inside a garage at a home near Corbin on Bramblewood Drive.

When deputies arrived they found the homeowner's property along the street near the home. Deputies say Felix has an unusual pattern of dropping what he stole shortly after stealing the property.

Investigators believe he is connected to break-ins on at least five different streets, stealing tools, equipment and an ATV.

“This has been, for about 2 weeks going on. Started in the Woodbine area. Different houses and campers people were hunting out of. Stole stuff from them," Sgt. Carl Frith said.

Deputies believe Felix was breaking into the garages and stealing property in order to satisfy a drug habit.

Felix is being held in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.