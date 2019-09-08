Knox County man charged with assault in shooting

Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in a shooting Saturday night that injured a man.

Troopers say they were called to the shooting on Hazel Fork Road just before 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived investigators determined 58-year-old Dennis Medlin had shot the victim, hitting him in the neck and arm.

The victim was flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center and was last reported in stable condition.

Medlin was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with assault.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

