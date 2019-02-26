Tennessee mayor to pay up for losing bet in Lexington Wednesday

Knox County, Tennessee mayor Glenn Jacobs will join Lexington mayor Linda Gorton in Kentucky to pay up for a bet after the Wildcats beat the Volunteers in the first basketball matchup of the season.

The two mayors bet on lunch in either Lexington or Knoxville based on who won the Feb. 16 game. Kentucky would go on to win

Jacobs, who is known by most as professional wrestler "Kane" from WWE, is traveling north on Interstate 75 to Lexington to have lunch in the city. He will join Mayor Gorton at KSBar and Grille at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Two shared friendly banter ahead of the first matchup. It is unknown if the two will make a bet for the Saturday rematch.

Knox County, Tennessee is where Knoxville is located.